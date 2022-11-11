Lowe's (LOW) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is likely to register an increase in the top and the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s respective readings when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 16, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $23,102 million, indicating a 0.8% rise from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $3.10 a share, suggests 13.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.



We expect revenues to be up 0.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals to $23,126.2 million and adjusted earnings to increase 13% from the same to $3.08 per share. Comparable sales are likely to inch up 1% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure in the quarter under review.



In the last reported fiscal quarter, LOW delivered an earnings surprise of 0.9%. We note that this home-improvement retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Lowe's retains its focus on enhancing its omni-channel retailing capabilities in store operations, website and supply chain to resonate well with customers’ demand. In addition, its pro business has been significantly contributing to its performance for a while. Management constantly enhances the Pro offerings across LOW’s stores and online with improved service levels, deeper inventory quantities, an intuitive store layout and the addition of Pro-focused brands.



LOW also continues benefiting from the solid execution of its Total Home strategy, focusing on boosting productivity and enriching the integrated omni-channel shopping experience. Further, gains from the execution of the Perpetual Productivity Improvement initiative have been aiding its performance for a while now. All these strengths are most likely to have driven LOW’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



On the flip side, a tough operating backdrop, including inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions, might have raised a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lowe's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lowe's has an Earnings ESP of -0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter's reported figure when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter's reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the year-earlier fiscal period’s reported number when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.43 billion, suggesting 10.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings for the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $2.54 per share, suggesting 22.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, suggesting 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings for the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $1.16 per share, suggesting 20.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 8.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



