Lowe's (LOW) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $191.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Shares of the home improvement retailer have depreciated by 4.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lowe's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.46, indicating a 36.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.1 billion, down 10.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.41 per share and a revenue of $87.76 billion, signifying shifts of -3.46% and -9.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Right now, Lowe's possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lowe's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.5.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Retail industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.79.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.