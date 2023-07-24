Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed at $234 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 8.62% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. On that day, Lowe's is projected to report earnings of $4.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25 billion, down 9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.37 per share and revenue of $87.9 billion, which would represent changes of -3.74% and -9.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

