Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $204.53, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 4.62% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.54, up 0.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.85 billion, down 7.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.82 per share and revenue of $88.84 billion, which would represent changes of -0.5% and -8.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.27, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

