Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $181.57, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 6.96% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $4.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.34 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.51 per share and revenue of $97.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.21% and +1.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.07.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

