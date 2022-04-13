Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $205.51, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 11.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $3.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.83 billion, down 2.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.40 per share and revenue of $97.89 billion, which would represent changes of +11.3% and +1.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Lowe's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lowe's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so we one might conclude that Lowe's is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.