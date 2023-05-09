Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $207.12, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 2.14% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Lowe's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.51, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.73 billion, down 8.14% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.73 per share and revenue of $88.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.15% and -8.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower within the past month. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lowe's has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.81.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

