Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $202.63, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 2.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% lower. Lowe's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lowe's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.31, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

