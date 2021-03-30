Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $190.02, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 16.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.95 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.

LOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.74 per share and revenue of $86.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.93% and -3.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. LOW is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LOW has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.7, which means LOW is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

