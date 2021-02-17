Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $177.13, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

LOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LOW is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.33 billion, up 20.63% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% higher. LOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LOW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.13.

Investors should also note that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

