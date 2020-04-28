Lowe's (LOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $103.52, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had gained 14.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 17.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 20, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LOW to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.13 billion, up 2.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $72.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.62% and +0.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% lower within the past month. LOW is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, LOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.41, which means LOW is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LOW's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

