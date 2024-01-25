Lowe's (LOW) Focuses on Pro Segment & Customer Engagement

Lowe's Companies Inc. LOW is ramping up its efforts in the Pro segment, applying aggressive pricing strategies to broaden its consumer base. This move is part of a broader strategy aimed at harnessing long-term growth opportunities, spurred by strong housing and demographic trends. Lowe's is strategically investing to establish itself as a leading omnichannel retailer. This approach is designed to address current market fluctuations and ensure sustained growth, positioning it to capitalize on emerging retail opportunities.

Let’s Analyze

This Mooresville, NC-based company is strategically adapting to the evolving retail landscape. It is committed to enhancing customer experiences, particularly in the resilient Pro segment.

LOW’s optimism in a challenging market is evident from innovative store expansion strategies, including the introduction of Lowe's Outlet locations and a focused rural expansion. The company inaugurated 15 Lowe's Outlet location in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Concurrently, it is focusing on value-conscious consumers, offering competitive deals in appliance sales, and enhancing customer loyalty with the introduction of the Lowe's Lowest Price Guarantee. These initiatives demonstrate its dedication to meeting diverse customer needs by offering value-oriented and specialized product ranges, underscoring their adaptability and commitment to growth amid retail sector’s headwinds.

Despite the year-over-year revenue decline of 12.8% to $20,471 million in the third quarter, management is confident in the long-term potential of the home improvement industry, bolstered by favourable housing and demographic trends. It achieved a gross margin of 33.7%, up 36 basis points from the previous year. This increase was attributed to its successful merchandising PPI initiatives, a favourable product mix, and reduced transportation costs. This was partially offset by expenses related to expanding its supply-chain network.

Undoubtedly, LOW is battling a tough operating landscape, including stronger-than-expected pullback in DIY discretionary spending. The decline in sales, particularly in big-ticket categories, is partly attributed to a shift in consumer spending toward experiences over goods. In response, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is taking steps to improve online customer experiences and focus on operational efficiency for expense reduction. Lowe's strategy includes adapting to this changing consumer behaviour and finding new ways to attract and retain customers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Lowe's is navigating a complex market environment with a balanced approach, leveraging its strengths while addressing its challenges. Focus on strategic growth initiatives and customer-centric strategies positions the company to capitalize on long-term industry trends. Evidently, the impact of inflation and high interest rates is visible in consumer spending.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests a decline of 11.3% and 6.3%, respectively. However, we expect this trend to soften in the upcoming fiscal year. Over the past six months, the company's stock has decreased by 10%, falling behind the industry's growth of 3.1% and the broader market's rise of 6.8%.

Key Picks

Fastenal FAST engages in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico and internationally. It carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FAST’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6% and 5.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

GMS GMS, which distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #2. GMS delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.2% in the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMS’s current financial-year suggests sales growth of 2.4% from the year-ago actuals.

Enerpac Tool Group EPAC, which manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States and internationally, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). EPAC delivered an average earnings surprise of 22% in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enerpac Tool Group’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1% and 20.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.