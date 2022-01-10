Lowe's (LOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $247.69, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 3.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.87 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.94 per share and revenue of $95.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.76% and +6.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Lowe's is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lowe's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.

We can also see that LOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.