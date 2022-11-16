Lowe's lifts annual profit forecast on higher prices, steady demand

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, encouraged by higher prices and steady demand for home improvement products despite decades-high inflation and cooling home prices.

The company said it expected full-year earnings of $13.65 to $13.80 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $13.10 to $13.60.

Analysts on average forecast annual profit of $13.54 per share, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

