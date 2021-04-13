Markets
Lowe's Launches Updated Pro Shopping Experience

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lowe's (LOW) has launched a tailored store shopping experience for pro customers with new products and services. The upgrades were designed with speed and convenience in mind, saving Pros time and money, the company said.

The updated Pro shopping experience includes Pro Trailer Parking, which features convenient extended trailer parking spots. The Pro customer will now benefit from dedicated Pro Checkout staffed with a team of sales, cashier and loading associates.

The upgrade provide flexible Credit Options that can save Pros five percent off every day on eligible purchases plus Lowe's For Pros Loyalty Members can get zero percent interest for 60 days when using their Lowe's Business Advantage or extended terms when using their Lowe's Commercial Account.

