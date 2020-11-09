Lowe's in talks to buy peer HD Supply - Bloomberg News

US Markets
Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc is in preliminary talks to acquire construction materials supplier HD Supply Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of HD Supply soared about 17% after the bell, while those of Lowe's gained 1%.

The report said discussions are ongoing and that a final decision has not been made.

Both Lowe's and HD Supply did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

