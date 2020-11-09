Lowe's in talks to buy peer HD Supply - Bloomberg News

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N is in preliminary talks to acquire construction materials supplier HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of HD Supply soared about 17% after the bell, while those of Lowe's gained 1%.

The report said discussions are ongoing and that a final decision has not been made.

Both Lowe's and HD Supply did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.