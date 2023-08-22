News & Insights

Lowe's Gains After Reaffirming FY23 Outlook

August 22, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) shares are progressing more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 outlook. Adjusted earnings per share for the full year is in the range of $13.20 to $13.60. Total sales are expected to be approximately $87 - $89 billion.

Currently, shares are at $225.40, up 3.59 percent from the previous close of $217.59 on a volume of 1.782,078.

