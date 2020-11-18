Lowe's forecasts holiday profit below estimates

Adds details on profit forecast, share movement

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N forecast holiday-quarter earnings largely below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as the company invests heavily in boosting its online business and doling out employee bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement chain's shares fell 3% premarket.

Lowe's said it expects earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.17 per share.

It, however, expects fourth-quarter same-stores sales to rise about 15% to 20%, above analysts' average estimate of a 9.6% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales rose 30.1% in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, beating analysts' estimates of an 18% increase. In comparison, larger rival Home Depot Inc HD.N reported a 24.1% gain on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

