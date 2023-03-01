US Markets
LOW

Lowe's forecasts annual sales below estimates on slowdown in demand

March 01, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N forecast full-year sales below market expectations on Wednesday, hit by weak demand for home improvement products as inflation forces consumers to pause spending on home-related projects.

A pandemic-fueled boom in demand for home improvement products is now fading as houshold budgets come under pressure from higher prices for everyday essentials.

Larger rival Home Depot Inc HD.N had also last week warned of a moderation in demand this year, while struggling with elevated costs and wage raises.

Lowe's said it expected full-year total sales of $88 billion to $90 billion, while analysts on average estimated annual revenue of $90.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company also forecast 2023 earnings between $13.60 and $14.00 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $13.79 per share.

For the fourth quarter, Lowe's reported a 1.5% decline in comparable sales, worse than expectations of a 0.01% drop.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.