US Markets
LOW

Lowe's forecasts 2022 revenue below estimates

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Lowe's Cos Inc on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue below analysts' estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue below analysts' estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane.

The company forecast 2022 total sales of $94 billion to $97 billion, below analysts' estimates of $97.66 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular