Lowe's forecasts 2022 revenue below estimates

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue below analysts' estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane.

The company forecast 2022 total sales of $94 billion to $97 billion, below analysts' estimates of $97.66 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.