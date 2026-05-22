Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

While Lowe’s Corporation (NYSE: LOW) and competitors like Home Depot (NYSE: HD) face headwinds and hurdles in 2026, the technical setup is shaping up for a rebound in the back half. While Q1 earnings results were good, the soft guidance led to post-release market weakness, which is the operative factor.

The post-release weakness in LOW shares took the price below $215 and triggered a robust response. The response? Buying. Whether it was bottom-seekers, value-hunters, or income investors doesn’t matter. What matters is that support was confirmed at a level that has been in play for years.

First reached in the wake of the COVID-19 scare and subsequent market explosion, $215 is now a critical pivot point for this market. The question now is whether Lowe’s can sustain business and grow from its 2026 levels, or whether it’s facing a contraction. The likely outcome, based on store-count growth and positive Q1 comps, is that Lowe’s can continue to grow from this level, generating ample cash flow and paying investors while it does so. Growth is unlikely to be robust, but there is always hope that the housing market thaws. As it stands, Lowe’s growth is centered on market share gains, digital, and its pro segment.

Lowe’s Outperforms in Q1: Cautious Guidance Overshadowed Financial Strength

Lowe’s had a decent Q1, with revenue of $23.10 up 10.4%. The growth was driven in large part by the FBM acquisition, but organic strength was present. Comps increased by 0.6%, underpinned by growth pillars including Home Services, Pro, and appliances. Digital was also critical to the strength, increasing by 15.5% as consumers lean into same-day delivery and pick-up. The company’s efforts to improve fulfillment, marketing, and customer experiences are paying off.

Margin news was good. The company experienced margin pressures, but less than expected, leaving the gross, operating, and net profit above consensus forecasts. Adjusted earnings outpaced consensus by approximately 200 bps, outpacing the top-line strength by 100 bps, and led to accelerated balance sheet improvement. Balance sheet highlights continue to reflect a high-debt position resulting from aggressive share count reduction, but improvements were logged, including increases in retained earnings and equity.

Catalysts for the share price include the company’s cash flow and potential to reduce debt in the upcoming quarters. The downside is that share buybacks have been put on hold; the upside is that debt reduction will enable future, sustainable buybacks and improve shareholder leverage. Until then, the dividend is reliable. Lowe’s is a Dividend King, has increased its payout for more than 60 years, and pays less than 40% of its annualized earnings forecast. The distribution growth rate may moderate in the coming years, but distribution increases are not expected to end anytime soon.

Analysts Set Floor for Lowe’s Stock: Aligns With Technical Support

Analysts’ trends have contributed to Lowe’s stock price decline in 2025 and 2026, as they have steadily reduced price targets over that period. However, the post-release activity suggests the trend is ending. The first revisions to show up include reaffirmed ratings and price targets aligning with a bullish consensus.

MarketBeat tracks 35 analysts rating Lowe’s as a consensus Moderate Buy; they have 63% Buy-side bias, and see the stock advancing 20% from the critical support target. Looking ahead, forward earnings forecasts suggest this stock can rise by 100% within the next five to 10 years.

Institutions present a risk, but it may be passing, given the stock price action. The institutional group owns 75% of Lowe’s stock and sold on balance in early Q2. If this persists, Lowe’s stock will struggle to recover from its floor. The offsetting detail is the trailing 12-month balance, which is greater than $2-to-$1 in favor of bulls. With this in play, the likely outcome is that early Q2 sellers revert to buying, and institutional activity underpins the late May price action.

Late May price action is more bullish than it appears. The guidance update triggered a sell-off, but the floor was reached, an intraday rebound followed, and a doji candle was formed. The doji is a sign of indecision and, in this case, marks the end of a downtrend but not necessarily an immediate rebound.

The market is still below its moving averages, which are the first hurdle for price action. No sustained rally will form until these levels are crossed and confirmed as support.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.