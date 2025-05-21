LOWE'S Earnings Results: $LOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOWE'S ($LOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of $2.92 per share, beating estimates of $2.91 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $20,930,000,000, missing estimates of $21,177,714,259 by $-247,714,259.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LOW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LOWE'S Insider Trading Activity

LOWE'S insiders have traded $LOW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

QUONTA D VANCE (EVP, Pro & Home Services) sold 7,198 shares for an estimated $1,974,881

LAWRENCE SIMKINS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $245,532

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LOWE'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,085 institutional investors add shares of LOWE'S stock to their portfolio, and 1,356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LOWE'S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LOW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LOWE'S, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LOW forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.