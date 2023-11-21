Lowe's Cos. Reports Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.77 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $20.47 billion from $23.48 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.77 Bln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.06 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $20.47 Bln vs. $23.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $86 Bln

