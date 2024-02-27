Lowe's Cos. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $957 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $18.60 billion from $22.45 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $957 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $18.60 Bln vs. $22.45 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.