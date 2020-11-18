Lowe's Cos. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.69 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $22.31 billion from $17.39 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $22.31 Bln vs. $17.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20

