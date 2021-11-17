Lowe's Cos. Q3 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $0.69 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $22.92 billion from $22.31 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q3): $22.92 Bln vs. $22.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $95 Bln

