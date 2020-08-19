Lowe's Cos. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.83 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $2.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.1% to $27.30 billion from $20.99 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $3.75 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.95 -Revenue (Q2): $27.30 Bln vs. $20.99 Bln last year.

