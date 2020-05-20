Lowe's Cos. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $19.68 billion from $17.74 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q1): $19.68 Bln vs. $17.74 Bln last year.

