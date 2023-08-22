Lowe's Cos. Bottom Line Falls In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.67 billion, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $2.99 billion, or $4.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $24.96 billion from $27.48 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.67 Bln. vs. $2.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.56 vs. $4.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.49 -Revenue (Q2): $24.96 Bln vs. $27.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.20 to $13.60 Full year revenue guidance: $87 - $89 Bln

