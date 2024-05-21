Lowe's Cos. Announces Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.76 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $2.26 billion, or $3.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $21.36 billion from $22.35 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.76 Bln. vs. $2.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.06 vs. $3.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.36 Bln vs. $22.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 to $12.30 Full year revenue guidance: $84 to $85 Bln

