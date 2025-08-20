Lowe's Cos. Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.398 billion, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $2.383 billion, or $4.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $23.959 billion from $23.586 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.398 Bln. vs. $2.383 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.27 vs. $4.17 last year. -Revenue: $23.959 Bln vs. $23.586 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.20 - $12.45 Full year revenue guidance: $84.5 - $85.5B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.