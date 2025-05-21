Lowe's Cos. Q1 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.641 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $1.755 billion, or $3.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $20.930 billion from $21.364 billion last year.

Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.641 Bln. vs. $1.755 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.92 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $20.930 Bln vs. $21.364 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.

For fiscal 2025, Lowe's Companies continues to project earnings per share of $12.15 to $12.40, and sales of $83.5 billion to $84.5 billion.

The Wall Street analysts, on average, expect the company to record earnings of $12.21 per share on revenue of $84.31 billion for the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company had posted earnings per share of $12.23 and sales of $83.67 billion.

The company still expects annual capital expenditures of approximately $2.5 billion.

LOW was up by 2.95% at $238.08 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.