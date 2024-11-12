Lowe's Companies Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,524,565 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $130,260.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $300.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lowe's Companies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lowe's Companies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.15 $13.7 $13.7 $270.00 $959.0K 783 700 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.85 $5.5 $5.5 $230.00 $495.0K 1.8K 900 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $33.45 $31.85 $33.05 $250.00 $39.6K 744 12 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.75 $28.75 $30.4 $300.00 $36.4K 0 12 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.05 $19.9 $20.05 $280.00 $34.0K 120 18

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

In light of the recent options history for Lowe's Companies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Lowe's Companies Trading volume stands at 1,171,937, with LOW's price up by 0.54%, positioned at $276.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Lowe's Companies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $294.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $290. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $323. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $305. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $295.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

