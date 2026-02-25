Lowe's Companies Stock Falls 4% Over Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is moving down nearly 4 percent on Wednesday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter results, which saw a decline in earnings to $999 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with $1.125 billion, or $1.99 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $266.74 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 4.14 percent. The stock opened at $266.25 and has climbed as high as $274.19 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $206.39 to $293.06.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9 percent, to $20.584 billion from $18.553 billion last year.

