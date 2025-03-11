Lowe's Companies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 87% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $202,808, and 3 were calls, valued at $127,456.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $240.0 for Lowe's Companies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $73.6 $73.5 $73.55 $160.00 $73.5K 1 10 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.45 $2.89 $3.2 $220.00 $54.4K 303 375 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.55 $2.91 $3.3 $220.00 $47.1K 303 518 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $2.85 $3.15 $220.00 $46.9K 303 1 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.6 $20.15 $20.15 $240.00 $28.2K 1.5K 18

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its commercial and professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years. We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lowe's Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lowe's Companies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 831,654, with LOW's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $242.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Lowe's Companies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $298.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Lowe's Companies with a target price of $300. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $296.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lowe's Companies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

