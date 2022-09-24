Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lowe's Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$12b ÷ (US$47b - US$20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Lowe's Companies has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:LOW Return on Capital Employed September 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lowe's Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lowe's Companies.

How Are Returns Trending?

Lowe's Companies is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 68% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Lowe's Companies has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Lowe's Companies' ROCE

As discussed above, Lowe's Companies appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 157% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Lowe's Companies does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

