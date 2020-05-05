Lowe's Companies (LOW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.43, changing hands as high as $110.24 per share. Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $60 per share, with $126.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.34. The LOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

