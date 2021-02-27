Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a mediocre week for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$160 in the week since its latest yearly results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$90b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.4% to hit US$7.75 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LOW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the 26 analysts covering Lowe's Companies provided consensus estimates of US$86.7b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 3.2% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 20% to US$9.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$85.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.16 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$193, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Lowe's Companies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$215 and the most bearish at US$145 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.2% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% next year. It's pretty clear that Lowe's Companies' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lowe's Companies' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Lowe's Companies analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lowe's Companies that you should be aware of.

