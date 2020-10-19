Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 20, 2020

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $177.7, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOW was $177.7, representing a -1.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.67 and a 196.17% increase over the 52 week low of $60.

LOW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). LOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.35%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LOW as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares Trust (ITB)

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 30.84% over the last 100 days. RTH has the highest percent weighting of LOW at 5.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.