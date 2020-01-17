Dividends
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LOW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOW was $119.27, representing a -2.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.88 and a 32.18% increase over the 52 week low of $90.23.

LOW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). LOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.78. Zacks Investment Research reports LOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.88%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LOW as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (JHMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 18.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LOW at 4.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

