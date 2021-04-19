Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LOW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LOW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $208.25, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOW was $208.25, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.98 and a 127.62% increase over the 52 week low of $91.49.

LOW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). LOW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.73. Zacks Investment Research reports LOW's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.89%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LOW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LOW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

iShares Trust (ITB)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 31.27% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of LOW at 5.71%.

