Lowe's Companies, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $999 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $1.125 billion, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $20.584 billion from $18.553 billion last year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $999 Mln. vs. $1.125 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $20.584 Bln vs. $18.553 Bln last year.

