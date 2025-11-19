Markets
LOW

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 19, 2025 — 06:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.616 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.695 billion, or $2.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $20.813 billion from $20.170 billion last year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.616 Bln. vs. $1.695 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue: $20.813 Bln vs. $20.170 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, LOW has revised up its sales outlook above analysts’ expectations.

The company now anticipates total sales of $86 billion, higher than the prior guidance of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion.

LOW now expects adjusted income of around $12.25 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $12.20 to $12.45 per share.  

Analysts, on average, forecast LOW to post revenue of $85.66 billion, with earnings of $12.27 per share.

LOW was up by 4.60% at $230 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.