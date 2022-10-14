Lowe's Companies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LOW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/18/22, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.05, payable on 11/2/22. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $195.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Lowe's Companies Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when LOW shares open for trading on 10/18/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $170.12 per share, with $263.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.38.

In Friday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.