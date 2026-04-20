Lowe's Companies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LOW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/22/26, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.20, payable on 5/6/26. As a percentage of LOW's recent stock price of $248.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOW's low point in its 52 week range is $210.33 per share, with $293.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LOW makes up 4.92% of the SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (Symbol: FCTE) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding LOW).

In Monday trading, Lowe's Companies Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.