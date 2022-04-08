Lowe's CFO to step down

April 8 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N said on Friday Chief Financial Officer David Denton would step down in order to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry.

The company added that Brandon Sink, the senior vice president of retail finance, will succeed Denton, effective April 30.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

