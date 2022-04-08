US Markets
Lowe's CFO to step down

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Lowe's Cos Inc said on Friday Chief Financial Officer David Denton would step down in order to pursue another opportunity at a publicly traded company outside the industry.

The company added that Brandon Sink, the senior vice president of retail finance, will succeed Denton, effective April 30.

