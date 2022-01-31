Lowe's Canada To Hire Over 5,000 People

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Canada, affiliated to home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Monday said it is launching a major spring hiring campaign to fill over 5,000 positions in its Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate store network.

Available positions include receiving clerk, sales associate, and night crew member, as well as administrative support and merchandising roles. Full- and part-time positions are available.

Over the next two months, the retailer will host national, provincial, and local hiring events. A virtual national hiring event will kick off the hiring campaign on February 3 and February 4, using an online platform developed for Lowe's Canada.

At the hiring events, job seekers can meet members of the company's recruitment team to learn about the many career possibilities and student employment opportunities offered to them.

The virtual hiring event will allow candidates to conduct job interviews through video from the comfort of their homes. If a person is not able to log in during the event's time frame, they can pre-record their first interview on the same platform at the time and place that is most convenient for them.

Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition at Lowe's Canada, said, "Since advising customers is a priority for us, training is key. We therefore offer complete training to everyone joining our team as soon as they start working and then provide ongoing training to develop our staff's skills and keep them up-to-date."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.