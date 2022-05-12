Markets
Lowe's Canada Looking For People To Fill 500 Positions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Canada (LOW), a home improvement company, said on Thursday that it has started a recruitment process to fill 500 positions at its RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores in Québec as the home improvement and construction industry enters into its busiest season.

In addition to in-store positions, Lowe's Canada is currently recruiting for seasonal positions at its Boucherville distribution centre, the company said in a statement.

"We offer much more than a summer job to Québec students," Nadine Chiasson, Director, Talent Acquisition commented. "This is a great opportunity for students who would like to continue their career with us after graduation."

