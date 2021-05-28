Stocks
LOW

Lowe’s Bumps up Quarterly Dividend By 33%; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Shalu Saraf TipRanks
Published

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) raised its quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.80 per share. Lowe's is a retail company that specializes in home improvement.

The dividend is payable on August 4 to shareholders of record on July 21. Lowe's annual dividend of $3.20 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.7%.

On May 19, Lowe's reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results. The company reported earnings of $3.21 per share, which outpaced the Street's estimates of $2.62 and rose 81% year over year. Total revenues of $24.4 billion were above the consensus estimate of $23.9 billion and increased 24.1% year over year. (See Lowe's stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the Q1 earnings announcement, Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes reiterated a Buy rating on Lowe's.

Forbes said, “LOW's 1Q 2021 operating results exceeded our expectations, broadly. Importantly, not only was gross margin expansionary (up ~20 basis points year-over-year) in the face of significant lumber inflation—with prices up ~45% quarter-over-quarter—but the company generated a relatively high incremental margin on the top-line beat (based on our estimates), showcasing an elevated level of expense control—resulting in a ~13.30% EBIT margin (up ~310 basis points year-over-year).”

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 17 Buys versus 4 Holds. The average analyst price target stands at $230.71 and implies upside potential of 19.1% to current levels. Shares have gained 51.2% over the past year.

Lowe's scores a 9 of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News :
Workday Beats Analysts’ Expectations in Q1; Shares Down
Abercrombie & Fitch Delivers Strong Q1 Results; Shares Pop 8%
Garmin Expands Digital & Aviation Offerings with AeroData Buyout

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LOW

Latest Stocks Videos

    Tech is Here to Stay: Morgan Stanley's Simonetti

    Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Senior Vice President Katerina Simonetti speaks to Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson about tech stocks and investors seeking value in data on "Bloomberg Markets: European Close". (Source: Bloomberg)

    May 14, 2021

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular