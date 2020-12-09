US Markets
Lowe's announces new $15 billion buyback plan, shares rise

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N said its board had authorized a new $15 billion share repurchase program, as the home improvement chain benefited from strong sales of tools and building materials due to people upgrading their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of Lowe's were up about 4% in premarket trading.

The buyback program has no expiration date and adds to the previous program's balance, which was $4.7 billion as of Dec. 8, the company said on Wednesday.

The company also said it was introducing a new "Total Home" strategy to boost its market share by offering products and services such as paints, decor and repairs to its do-it-yourself as well as professional customers.

Lowe's had already been investing in its supply chain and e-commerce unit to better compete with larger rival Home Depot Inc HD.N.

The company also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter forecast.

Lowe's expects total sales for fiscal 2020 to increase about 22% and forecasts adjusted earnings per share to be between $8.62 and $8.72.

